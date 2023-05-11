In the second half of the 20th century, the biologist malcolm steinberginspired by the work of Philip Townes and Johannes Holtfreter, carried out a series of fundamental experiments to understand the formation of tissues and organs in multicellular organisms such as humans. In them, he observed how two different cell populations, initially mixed, and without any type of structure, organized themselves to form a very well-defined pattern, with the two cell populations separated and with one of them enveloping the other.

Furthermore, Steinberg found that he could obtain more patterns by using different cell types as starting populations. For certain types of cells, the two populations were kept mixed and without any type of structure, as at the beginning of the experiment. With other cell types, however, the separation between the two populations at the end of the experiment was even clearer.

The appearance of these different patterns led Steinberg to formulate an explanation based on simple physical ideas, now known as the differential adhesion hypothesis. This stipulates that the cell adhesion between the different populations is responsible for these patterns, that is, the force with which cells bind to other cells of the same or different types.

Basically, Steinberg’s hypothesis says that cells behave like two liquids with different surface tensions, such as water and oil. In this way, just as the high surface tension of water and oil means that both liquids do not mix, two cell populations with high cell adhesion towards cells of the same type will tend to stay apart. Conversely, when cell adhesion to cells of another type is strong, the two populations will tend to mix. This hypothesis allows us to understand how populations of cells can be organized to form complex structures, and it has been corroborated in multiple experiments.

Cells behave like two liquids with different surface tensions. Like oil and water, they don’t mix. In this way, two cell populations are kept apart.

Currently, cell adhesion continues to be fundamental in experiments that try to explain how tissues and organs are formed during embryonic development. But now some of these experiments can be simulated using a computer, at a much lower cost—in time and money. In addition, many times, they offer a more complete explanation of the physics behind cell movement. To do this, we need mathematical models that reproduce, through equations, the observed phenomena.

In the case of cell adhesion, mathematical models are based on two simple ideas. First, an attractive force is considered that causes nearby cells to try to stick together, mimicking the process of cell adhesion. Depending on the different adhesions between cell types, attractive forces of different intensity are considered.

On the other hand, it is assumed that the movement of each cell or groups of cells has a more or less random character. Combining both ideas, we arrive at a well-known model given by the aggregation-diffusion equationa differential equation in partial derivatives that describes the temporal evolution of a function, which represents the density of cells at each point in space.

The aggregation-diffusion equation can be applied to systems with two or more populations of cells. In this case, a system of partial differential equations is obtained for the different cell densities. In particular, by varying the intensity of the different attractive forces it is possible to reproduce the patterns observed in Steinberg’s experiments. The image shows the result of solving this type of equations for two populations, represented in red and green, together with a scheme of the possible patterns obtained.

Image adapted from the work of Carles Falcó and others in ‘A local continuum model of cell-cell adhesion’ (2023) carles falco

With these aggregation-diffusion equations we can describe the cell adhesion process, as well as its impact on cell organization and movement. This model has generated a lot of interest in the last decade, not only because of its applications in biology and its mathematical properties, but also because of the new techniques of mathematical analysis that it has motivated. The existence and uniqueness of solutions of the resulting system of equations, as well as other structural properties, are just some of the questions that have arisen thanks to research in this field.

