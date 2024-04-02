Mathematics | The decimal point is a surprisingly old invention

Decimal numbers made calculations significantly easier. The comma was invented in the 15th century, reveals a recent discovery.

Italian merchant and mathematician Giovanni Bianchini used the decimal point already in 1440, reveals in Historia Mathematica published discovery.

Bianchini was a Venetian merchant who ended up in the service of the Este family, which ruled the Duchy of Ferrara, managing its wealth. In addition, it was his job to draw up horoscopes, as he also mastered astronomical calculations.

To that At the time, European astronomers used the Babylonian system of sixty, which is still used to indicate longitude and latitude.

A full circle is 360 degrees, each of which is divided into 60 minutes and a minute further into 60 seconds. However, multiplication and many other calculations are difficult in the sixty system.

Bianchini was not a pioneer in the mathematics used by astronomers. As a merchant and accountant, he also solved completely different kinds of mathematical problems.

Mathematics historian Glen Van Brummelen from Canada's Trinity Western University studied Bianchini's work to find information about how astronomical knowledge from the Islamic region reached Europe.

“It seems that much of what he does is based on his own incredibly creative thinking,” Van Brummelen says In the journal Nature.

Bianchini developed a decimal system for marking distances. In it, the unit of measurement of distance, a foot of about 30 centimeters, was divided into ten equal parts, i.e. to sleepwhich in turn was divided into ten to the minute and on to ten to secunda.

Furthermore, Van Brummelen found that Bianchini unexpectedly used the decimal point in a modern way.

Van Brummelen was running a math camp for schoolchildren, when one evening he tried to understand the medieval Latin used by Bianchini in his treatise called Tabulae Primi mobilis B.

Suddenly there was a chapter 10.4 in the text. Bianchini explained how to multiply a number by eight.

“I realized that he used a comma just like us and knew how to count with it,” Van Brummelen recalls.

“I ran up and down the halls of the dorm with my computer under my arm, trying to find anyone still awake to yell at: look at this, the guy used a decimal point in 1440!”

The great strength of decimal numbers is that they are just as easy to calculate with as whole numbers. The calculation remains the same, no matter how big or small the number or how many decimal places.

It is much more complicated to do calculations with fractions.

Previously the earliest decimal point was observed 150 years later in an astronomical table compiled by a German astronomer Christopher Clavius.

Trigonometric tables, which astronomers used to calculate the positions of celestial bodies, also play a significant role in Bianchini's treatise.

Bianchini still used degrees and the 60 system in them, but he applied decimals to calculate distances and their changes. He used the comma in exactly the same way as Clavius ​​in 1593.

Van Brummelen considers it clear that Clavius ​​adopted the practice from Bianchini.

Published in Tiede magazine 4/2024.