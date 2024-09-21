Die Frage nach der kleinsten Oberfläche

Mathematisch stellt sich die Frage nach der geometrischen Form jener kleinsten Oberfläche. Bei einer einzelnen Blase erscheint die Sache trivial. So wie es in der Ebene der Kreis ist, der einem gegebenen Flächenmaß den kürzestmöglichen Rand verleiht, so ist es eine Raumdimension höher die Kugelfläche. Dies streng zu beweisen ist allerdings nicht so einfach, wie man vermuten würde. Argumente dafür lieferte bereits im zweiten Jahrhundert vor Christus der Grieche Zenodoros, doch waren sie unvollständig. Den endgültigen „Beweis des Satzes, dass die Kugel eine kleinere Oberfläche besitzt als jeder andere Körper gleichen Volumens“, legte erst 1884 der damals in Göttingen lehrende Mathematiker Hermann Amandus Schwarz vor.

Seither erst ist es mathematisch sicher, dass eine einzelne Seifenblase – sofern man alle äußeren Einflüsse vernachlässigt – tatsächlich nur eine Kugel sein kann. Doch wie ist das beim Schaum, also der Ansammlung mehrerer Blasen? Ist die Art, wie man sie in aufgeschäumter Seifenlauge aneinander haften sieht, auch mathematisch nachweisbar die flächensparendste Art, um gegebene Blasenvolumina einzuschließen?

In 1873, the Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau published research into surface tension. Using soapy water films, he experimentally determined a set of universal rules, including: If film surfaces meet in stable soapy water films, there are always three of them, and they are at an angle of 120 degrees to each other. And furthermore: The edges they form always meet in groups of four at one point and at an angle of 109.47 degrees.

Figure 1: Double bubble. Paulina Eichhorn

Plateau’s rules follow from the minimal surface character of soap films – but this was only proven in 1976 by the American Jean Taylor, a chemist who, incidentally, turned to mathematics after completing her master’s degree. But Taylor’s celebrated result also left many questions unanswered. It turned out that bubble clusters by no means always take on a shape in which the entire surface of the structure is absolutely minimal. In mathematical terms: bubble clusters generally find a local minimum, but not necessarily the global minimum.

However, this only applies to clusters with a certain number of bubbles. In the simplest possible case of two separate volumes surrounded by connected soap films, one observes the so-called standard double bubble (Figure 1). There is only one way to arrange the two bubbles in this way. But is this necessarily the configuration with the smallest surface area?

About the standard double bubble?

Other ways of enclosing two separate volumes with connected soap films are also conceivable, such as the one shown in Figure 2. This is never observed in soap bubbles, which suggests that the standard double bubble is indeed the most area-efficient way of enclosing two separate volumes. However, this is not yet proof.

Figure 2: Is this what the triple bubble looks like? Paulina Eichhorn

For a long time, it was not even certain that the standard double bubble is the configuration with the smallest surface area in two spatial dimensions – although mathematicians were as firmly convinced of this as the ancient Greek Zenodorus was that the circle was demonstrably the surface shape with the smallest circumference. The minimal character of the two-dimensional double bubble was not really proven until 1990 by a group of students. In the case of the three-dimensional standard double bubble, it took until 2000 for a proof to be available – and in the case of the triple bubble (Figure 3) even until May 2022.

Triple bubble, as observed in soap bubbles. Paulina Eichhorn