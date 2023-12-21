Between F1 and mathematics

The F1 winter season, which accompanies us in the 'hibernation' of teams and drivers towards the new motorsport year which will begin in February with the traditional presentations of the new single-seaters, has always been the perfect time for analysis, comparisons and forecasts. In these 'dead times', without the action on the track, one of the fans' favorite pastimes is also compare drivers of eras different.

So, not infrequently, social networks go crazy dualisms between the champions of the present – from Hamilton to Verstappen – and those of the past. A game, nothing more, which evidently excites more than just a few fans. The website f1mathematicalmodel decided to analyze all the Formula 1 seasons from 1970 to today using a particular algorithm which takes into account – as parameters – the performance of the driver and the car, the age and history of the teammate. Here you can find the exact method that the creators of this particular project wanted to rely on.

A mathematical model – which weighs driver plus car performance, age, & teammate history – rated Max Verstappen's 2023 as the third best season by a driver since 1970. It only trails Michael Schumacher's 2001 and 1996 seasons. pic.twitter.com/gSTPQv1170 — Daniel Valente 🏎️ (@F1GuyDan) December 20, 2023

A legendary season

The summary is that each driver's season is translated into a single numerical value which is used to 'parameterise' its annual performance. The author, in his explanatory notes, underlines how a 'good' season essentially stands above the value of 70; a negative season, on the other hand, tends to be below this number. Verstappen's 2023 – according to these calculations – received a score of 92.9. Behind him were Leclerc (score of 84.1), Hamilton (84.0), Norris (83.7) and Alonso (83.6), all authors of performances very close to each other. The worst driver, however, was Verstappen's partner, Sergio Perez, who earned a score of 31.6.

Since 1970 only Schumacher has done better

However, the data that makes the greatest impression is that relating to relationship between Verstappen and other past champions. The Dutchman's result stands – according to the authors of this work – as the third best season ever in F1 history since 1970. He would have been the only one to do better Michael Schumacher, which would have recorded even higher values ​​in the years 1996 – the first in Ferrari – and 2001 (that of his fourth world title, the second with the red car). According to this algorithm, Verstappen is the best driver on the grid since the 2019 season, the year in which he would have overtaken Lewis Hamilton.