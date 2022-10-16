In Meriden, New Haven, Connecticut, students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School are busy with math class. It seems that the school has developed the method of teaching this important subject, as every minute during this class counts. It is clear that the method of teaching this subject affects the future of students and determines their educational paths later, which requires an effort to develop the method of teaching it, to become more attractive to young people. (Photo courtesy of the New York Times Service).
