The Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and presidential candidate Edmundo González said on Monday that they had already managed to access more than 70 percent of the minutes of Sunday’s presidential vote and declared that the numbers confirm a “categorical and mathematically irreversible victory” of the opposition.

According to the accounts given by the opposition in a press conference at the campaign headquarters, Edmundo González obtained 6,275,182 votes, while the current president Nicolás Maduro received 2,759,256 votes in the election. “And they are missing,” he said.

The result delivered by the opposition, with 73.20 percent of the votes, differs significantly from that delivered by the National Electoral Council (CNE) in the early hours of Monday, six hours after the polls closed in Venezuela and amid complaints of irregularities in the data transmission process.

The first and only CNE bulletin, so far, reported a victory for Maduro with 51.20 percent of the votes and left González with 44 percent of support at the polls. The CNE did not specify which candidates received the 2,394,268 votes that were not reported.

“With this result, our president-elect is Edmundo González Urrutia. (…) The difference was so big, so big, the difference was overwhelming, the difference was in all the states of Venezuela,” said Machado.

Machado said on Monday that the opposition had worked tirelessly over the past 24 hours to obtain, analyze, totalize and digitize the records that certify the votes of Venezuelans at the polls.

And it is that, on Sunday afternoon, The opposition claimed that it had only managed to access 30 percent of the minutes because the government prevented the entry or removed the opposition witnesses when the counting process was about to begin, but also denounced that the CNE had stopped the transmission of data and was not delivering the minutes of the election.

“Today I want to tell all Venezuelans inside and outside the country that we now have proof of the truth of what happened yesterday (Sunday, July 28) in Venezuela. What happened was that the regime slept very worried and we did not sleep because we were very busy,” he said.

And he added: “The regime promises a CD with the minutes, we will see what they deliver, because If they hand over the real records, they will have to ratify the truth and the truth is what we all saw in the streets of Venezuela and what all Venezuelans know.”

Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:EFE

The opposition member explained that all the minutes were verified, totaled and digitalized, to be published on a “robust” web portal that “several global leaders are already consulting” and that will be public in the next few hours, so that everyone can see the “proof of González Urrutia’s victory.”

The former ambassador, for his part, promised that “the will expressed yesterday (Sunday) through his vote” will be “respected, that is the only path to peace.”

“We have in our hands the records that prove our categorical and mathematically irreversible victory,” said the candidate, who thanked the international community for its solidarity and support.