Genoa – There is salvation. Sampdoria remains in Serie A. The verdict comes at the end of the weekend, after the knockouts of Cagliari against Inter and Genoa at the Maradona in Naples. Salernitana’s 1-1 draw in Empoli had already given Doria a certainty: one point would have been enough to save himself.

