Non-biological molecules capable of reproducing and organizing themselves with the mechanisms of a life of their own, which grow in elastic containers to contain the increase in their volume. And, again, algorithms capable of suggesting decisions that will be increasingly followed. So taking it to the extreme, they decide for themselves. To take the initiative and take action, skipping the humanity element. Take these elements, mix them with destructive physical phenomena and the possibility that Artificial Intelligence will reach a point where it will ask for something in return to stop all this and you will get a spectacular novel: “Mathematical instructions for surviving the planet” (Pendagron Editore, 300 pages, 18 euros). A highly topical novel in light of the controversy that erupted yesterday when the case of a Tesla robot attacking and injuring an engineer came to light

The book is by Roberto Boccafogli, historic motorsport journalist and now head of external relations for Ferrari F1: certainly not a casual experience in attempting to approach the topic of the moment, that of the – enormous – danger of artificial intelligence. Yes, because from the world of racing, of motorsport more in general, comes the typical approach of the big names to popularization problems: writing about nothing, that is, filling entire pages of newspapers when the news is missing and – on the contrary – condensing a flood into a few lines endless amount of news and data.

These are characteristics that Boccafogli has refined over the years and which now allow him to address a very complicated but very topical topic – far from the world of motors – that of the dangers of artificial intelligence. And the path of the novel is the most fascinating because here reality and fantasy mix in a magical way, exactly as happens with the theme of algorithms and AI.

Thus in “Mathematical instructions for surviving the planet” the protagonist, Denis Lepore, 64 year old, laboratory technician, full of illnesses, with a pacemaker, a wife who rejects him, writes a diary before his memory abandons him completely. With the aim of preventing the extraordinary events experienced from being lost forever.

We are talking about chemical objects that in a certain sense have a life of their own, they grow in size if influenced by an electrical impulse or a radio signal. Of resins that expand at a much greater speed than what happened in Lepore's microscopic experiments. Of water that digests plastic, that literally eats it. And somehow it makes it disappear. The risk of spoilers is around the corner, so we'll stop here with the story of the novel. But if the narrative is full of fictional elements, then the basic theme is not at all. Let's remember that it was Elon Musk who said that artificial intelligence systems can pose serious risks to society and humanity. With him the founder of Apple Steve Wozniak, the bestselling essayist Yuval Noah Harari and many other experts such as Yoshua Bengio, from the University of Montreal, and Stuart Russell from Berkeley, among the major protagonists of the digital revolution.

A short time ago, a letter was created – signed by a thousand entrepreneurs and computer scientists – to ask for “a six-month stop to the development of the most powerful systems of GPT-4. A stop while waiting to establish collaboration between all laboratories and independent experts in order to develop and implement a series of shared security protocols for the design of artificial intelligence”.

The novel thus addresses a highly topical problem, also putting the hidden dangers of algorithms, now omnipresent in our daily lives, under accusation. From internet search to online shopping suggestions, from voice assistants to content recommendations on social media, algorithms have become an essential part of the way we interact with technology. However, behind their apparent neutrality and objectivity, there are some dangers that deserve deeper reflection. Maybe through a fun story to read. Without revealing the plot of “Mathematical instructions to survive the planet”, we can say that Boccafogli – for example through the example of Angelina Jolie and her preventive breast mastectomy to prevent cancer – explains perfectly how one of the main dangers of algorithms and the creation of “information bubbles”. Algorithms tend to show the user content similar to what he has already consumed in the past, thus creating a sort of bell-shaped filter that limits the diversity of the information to which we are exposed. This can lead to an echo chamber, where our beliefs and opinions are constantly confirmed without any challenge or alternative perspective. As a result, we risk losing the critical ability to evaluate different perspectives and being exposed to a variety of opinions that could enrich our thinking.

Another danger of algorithms is discrimination and social injustice. Algorithms rely on historical data to make predictions and decisions, but if this data reflects existing inequalities or biases in society, algorithms tend to perpetuate and amplify those inequalities. For example, algorithms used in staff hiring processes may be influenced by gender or racial biases present in historical data, thus leading to discriminatory selection of candidates. It is essential to ensure human review of decisions made by algorithms and the construction of models that are aware of and correct for inequalities.

A further danger is the invasion of privacy. Algorithms collect vast amounts of data about users, from their browsing behaviors to their personal preferences. This data is used to profile users and offer them targeted ads or personalized recommendations. However, this collection and use of sensitive personal data can threaten individuals' privacy, exposing them to risks such as identity theft or psychological manipulation. There needs to be greater transparency and user control over the data that is collected and how it is used by algorithms.

And this leads to the other alarm bell of “Mathematical instructions for surviving the planet”, namely the way in which Artificial Intelligence collects information from the outside world, just like we do with our human ears. And here the novel becomes reality because the AI ​​artificial ear is represented by a set of sensors that capture audio data from different sources: microphones, phones, recordings and even streaming audio. These sensors transform sound waves into digital signals that can be processed and interpreted by AI.

Imagine an AI's ear as a spectator in a crowded theater. While all other AI bodies focus on specific tasks such as natural language processing or machine learning, the artificial ear is there to catch the most precious whispers. It's as if he were a real sonic detective, always looking for the key information hidden in the sound waves.

But what if AI could also listen beyond sound waves? What if you could “feel” human emotions by analyzing voice intonation? The implications and dangers are endless. And in light of all this, in the end, Denis Lepore's epic ends up being very real. A narration of recent news events, something other than science fiction.