Teachers of education in social networks generate great controversy due to the videos they broadcast on their accounts, on this occasion, a ‘math teacher’ goes viral for her look when teaching classes.

Both male and female teachers have caused a great furor on TikTok, because they share their experience teaching their students, anecdotes from the academic staff, and there are even teachers that parents have asked to be fired for their clothing.

In recent days, different subjects of different subjects have become a trend, from an education teacher who was recorded by one of her students and thanks to this she already has thousands of views on the Chinese TikTok application, due to her way of teaching the students.

Schools are a teaching space, therefore, it is said that education teachers have a great responsibility, since they are the ones who in the classroom form with knowledge to children and young people in academic facilities.

A viral case that travels the Internet has impressed everyone, because a ‘teacher’ is allowed to be seen, she teaches classes, however, the woman, by sharing her day-to-day life as a teacher, has caused a furor among network users.

This is Michell Ríos, who can be seen teaching classes during the viral video, however, it was too striking to see her as a ‘Math teacher’, because by solving equations, she stole the attention of all those present and users, because In reality, she is not a teacher, but is dedicated to aviation.