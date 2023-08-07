Have fun solving the riddle we are about to give you together with your family and friends

Quizzes are without a doubt a fun way to spend time. There are several types; while some require more mental capacity to solve, others simply test your vision and concentration. Today we want to share with you a simple guessing game math: can you tell how old is the son?

Even though this riddle might seem complicated at first, we assure you that getting to the solution is easier than you think. Below we want to offer you, step by step, all the steps necessary to get to the solution. Test your problem solving skills mathematics and have fun with your family and friends!

The first thing we have to do is calculate the age that the father had when his son was born. To do this, just make a simple subtraction: 31 – 8 = 23 years. From here we can proceed with two mechanisms, one more complex and the other simpler, although both are equally effective. The first is to build one table with two values, which we will indicate as X and Y and which represent the age of the father (X) and the age of the son (Y). The initial values ​​of the sequence will be 23 for the parent and 0 for the child. What you need to do is increment each X and Y row by 1. The only time the father’s age will be the double of that of the son will be when the first will be 46 years old and the second 23.

X | Y

23 | 0

24 | 1

….…

46 | 23

The second mechanism, even the simplest one, allows us to solve the riddle in two steps. Again, we start by subtracting the father’s age from the son’s age, i.e. 31 – 8 = 23. At this point, we multiply the result obtained by two, obtaining double, thus arriving at 46. We can conclude that the son is half the age of his father. So the correct result is 23 years, value obtained by subtracting the difference between the initial ages of the statement 31-8= 23; while the father is 46 years old.