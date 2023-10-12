You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Mateus Uribe scored the partial 2-1, with controversy, in the Metropolitano.
In a very close and very complicated match against Uruguay, on date 3 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier, The Colombian National Team is achieving a vital victory thinking about the 2026 World Cup thanks to the goals of James Rodríguez and Mateus Uribe.
In the first time, James saw the light when the game was closer. The play was born on the right zone, it was built by Rafael Santos Borré, who threw a deep pass to Santiago Arias, who threw a great cross.
James was waiting in the area, lowered the ball with his right leg and took a strong shot with his left foot to hit the ball into the net and score 1-0 in Barranquilla.
However, Néstor Lorenzo’s team came out unfocused in the second half and in a few seconds Uruguay placed a partial tie on the scoreboard. In a corner kick, Mathias Olivera finished the ball at will and sent it to the back of the net with a header for the partial 1-1.
Mateus reported with a goal
Although the joy of the Uruguayans lasted only five minutes after a well-generated play by the Colombian National Team, which It ended in Mateus Uribe’s goal.
The team took advantage of the right zone, as in the first goal, and sent a cross for the midfielder, who entered alone in the middle of the area and took a strong shot from the right to make it 2-1 at the Metropolitano.
