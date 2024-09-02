Grupo Mateus denied this Monday, the 2nd, that there is any type of negotiation or dealing between the company and Assaí to carry out a public offering to acquire shares issued by Sendas Distribuidora, popularly known as Assaí.

In a statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company reported that it remains focused on its original strategic expansion plan in the Northeast region, encouraging the consolidation and densification of routes in the North and Northeast regions of the country, including considering negotiations for structuring and concluding the potential operation with Novo Atacado Comércio de Alimentos.



