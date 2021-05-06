Mateu Lahoz will be in charge of whistling the Barcelona-Atlético of this Saturday (16:15), key appointment by the League, as announced by the Technical Committee of Referees. Iglesias Villanueva will accompany you in the VAR. The Valencian, coincidentally, He was the one who directed the Barça-Atlético from 2013-14, in which the rojiblancos were proclaimed champions at the Camp Nou.

That meeting just arouses a certain suspicion among the Catalans. Atlético got the point it needed to stay with the League, and in the second half Mateu annulled a goal to Messi that could change the future of the game and the title. This pending account, which has lasted for seven years, also concerns arbitration, which will be under the spotlight.

This season Mateu has whistled two games already at the Camp Nou, Barça’s triumphs over Osasuna (4-0) and Athletic (2-1). At Atlético he has directed four games So far in the league: two at home (2-0 at Betis and 1-0 at Getafe) and another two at home (2-0 against Real Madrid and 1-2 in Granada). Y It will be the seventh confrontation between the Catalans and the rojiblancos with Mateu. In the previous six, three Barça wins and three draws.