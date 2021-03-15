Luis de la Fuente has had the first setback with the list of 23 summoned: Mateu Morey, Borussia Dortmund’s right-back, has suffered a muscle tear in training this Monday with his club and will not be able to attend the U21 Euro Cup.

The coach has the option to make changes in the call whenever it is due to justified injuries, so the Federation will send the footballer’s medical report to UEFA so that it allows him to take another footballer.

The idea that De la Fuente has is to call a player from another demarcation, since he had three right-backs in the call (Pozo, Pipa and Morey). In that sense, the most probable thing is that he will summon another central defender, a demarcation in which he only has three (Guillamón, Cuenca and Mingueza). José Amo (Ponferradina) and Clemente (Logroñés) are two players who have been important in the classification and who could have their options.

This injury confirms one of the biggest fears that Luis de la Fuente has during this week until the concentration of next Monday, March 22. All footballers continue to play and train with their clubs and are exposed to these risks. It should be remembered that the U21 have lost six players named by Luis Enrique (Éric, Porro, Olmo, Ferran and Pedri), so the puzzle is becoming more and more complicated for the La Rojita coach.