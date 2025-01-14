The final of the Spanish Super Cup has left hours and hours of analysis. Most of them focus on the players and the disaster of a Real Madrid team overwhelmed by Barça, but there was also criticism of the referee in charge of the match, Jesus Gil Manzanoespecially acidic on the part of former referee Mateu Lahoz, now a commentator on Movistar+.

The Valencian did not bite his tongue when it came to evaluating the performance of his professional colleague: “We know that it is difficult for him to anticipate, but not reading this type of plays is already something harder”began his comment when watching the replay of Camavinga’s penalty.

“The fact of having the VAR, that they help you, and on top of that it takes so long to decide… that worries because yesterday’s referee team, of eight people, had more than 200 years of refereeing,” he assessed with an unexpected piece of information. .

“In this play it is impossible for Mbappé to throw himself to the ground. It is the ‘abc’ of regional football and that is why I want to remember it.”he adds when seeing again the action that cost the culés goalkeeper a red card after knocking down Mbappé.

The conclusion was even harsher: “He must show, at least, the humility and self-criticism that was not seen at the end of the game in the referees’ celebration.” Finally, he left a general reflection for all the members: “Please, let the referees never get on the champions’ podium.“, ditch.