Mateu Lahoz will not referee any of the remaining matches in the world Cup as he ‘returns home from Qatar’: FIFA has made the decision to rule out the Spanish-born judge for the semi-final matches, the third-place match and the final.
The referee’s last game was the energetic quarterfinal clash between Argentina and the Netherlands, where he handed out an incredible 15 yellow cards, unable to manage the game judiciously and with many complaints from footballers, especially Lionel Messi, the best in the world. , post meeting before the press with unfriendly phrases addressed to the referee.
“I don’t want to talk about referees because later they punish you. But people saw what happened. I think FIFA should take care of this, they can’t put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee can’t stop rise to the challenge”, shot the “10”.
“He gave 10 minutes [tiempo adicional] with no reason. He was giving them free kicks outside the area, like two, three times. I just wanted them to score, that’s basically all. So hopefully we don’t have that reference anymore. He is useless”, launched the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, also in reference to Lahoz, who will no longer be present in the World Cup.
