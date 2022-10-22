The news of the disappearance of Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of Red Bull, arrived in the Austin Formula 1 paddock just minutes from the start of qualifying for the United States GP. Although it was known that the creator of the brand of energy drink most famous in the world was very ill, the announcement of his death inevitably saddened the whole environment of the Circus.

For a moment even the fiercest rivals of Red Bull Racing, Ferrari And Mercedes, they laid down the hatchet, joining the condolences of the rival team – with which a very tough political battle is underway over the issue of the budget cap – to offer their condolences to the Red Bull family. Via social, in fact, both the Cavallino team and the silver arrows have published a message of closeness to the “friends” of Red Bull and of course AlphaTauri, the second team of the Austrian group.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz. A man who loved our sport and challenges.

On behalf of everyone at Ferrari, we offer our condolences to his family and to our friends at @redbullracing and @ AlphaTauriF1. Our thoughts are with them all. pic.twitter.com/WAJMnaD2c6 – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 22, 2022