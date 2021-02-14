The little-noticed Maternus Kliniken share rose sharply in 2020. It is trading higher than it has been since the slump after 2000. What is the reason and how can it continue? Asks one reader. By Jörg Lang

The company operates senior and rehabilitation centers. Only 17 percent of the shares are in free float. The major shareholder is Cura Kurkliniken senior citizens’ home and nursing home, Hamburg. The narrow market is certainly a possible reason for high fluctuations on the stock market. In addition, there could be speculation that Cura may be planning a complete takeover. After all, Maternus is likely to have significant loss carry-forwards that Cura could perhaps raise. A negative revenue reserve of 75 million euros is processed in the balance sheet. But that is speculative territory. Fundamentally, the picture is not encouraging. Maternus is in the red. Equity is negative. The figures for 2020 are not yet available. It can be assumed that the poor condition from the first half of the year has worsened due to Covid-19. The share therefore seems to be sufficiently paid for at the moment.

