Maternity Package | The illustrations of the maternity packages for the coming years were announced

21.11. 17:49 | Updated 21.11. 21:04

National Pension Institute that is, Kela announced on Monday the outer designs of the maternity package box for the coming years. There are a total of three box designs announced now, and they will be used in the years 2024–2029.

“Finland’s most famous box has received three new illustrations,” said Kela in its press release on Monday.

The maternity package turns 85 this year. In honor of the anniversary, Kela organized a design competition for the illustration of the bed box, which was aimed at young experts in visual design.

To the competition 55 works participated. Professionals in the visual field and Kela’s experts chose nine of them for further work. These nine finalists participated in the public vote, where almost 23,000 votes were cast. Based on them, three winners were chosen.

The 2024-2025 box is used Heli Hyppönen designed “Satumetsä” patterns. The blue-based pattern features familiar things from the Finnish nature such as hares, mice, fir trees and snow.

The box illustration for the years 2026–2027 will be Eveliina Muotkavaara design. According to Kela, Muotkavaara’s patterns called “Imagine the future” have the imagination play and space theme shared by adults and children. The main colors of the box are beige, orange and blue.

The 2028-2029 box is Riina Haapakallio handwriting. Haapakalllio’s “Warm” patterns have an illustration of a forest, which, according to Kela, symbolizes peace, balance and harmony for many Finns. The orange background features, among other things, a mother bear with her cub and other Finnish animals.

“The content of the maternity package and its patterns have lasted a long time, because we have listened carefully to the wishes of our customers. For this reason, we also wanted to offer customers the opportunity to vote on the packaging designs. After all, this is what we do for the customers”, the head of Kela’s child family benefits Johanna Aholainen says in Kela’s press release.

Coil distributes just under 40,000 packages annually.

The majority of Finnish families with children take the maternity package. Almost all first-time mothers choose a maternity kit. Only one third of all mothers take the maternity allowance in the form of a monetary allowance worth 170 euros. In many families, the box serves as the baby’s first bed, and later as a storage box, perhaps even for decades.

The maternity package changes every year. The box design of the 2023 maternity package is the same as this year. Kela will announce the contents of the next year’s package in December.

Correction 21.11. at 9:04 p.m.: In the story, it was previously erroneously stated that the box design of the 2024 maternity package is the same as this year. The correct year is 2023.