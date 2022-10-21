Judgment is underway in the virtual plenary, but it already has a majority; decision benefits premature births

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority on Thursday (20.Oct.2022) to establish that maternity leave should start counting from the hospital discharge of the mother or newborn, whichever occurs last. The deadline applies to cases where hospitalization exceeds two weeks.

The action was opened by the Solidarity party. It’s up for a vote on virtual plenary of the Court since October 14 and should be concluded this Friday (Oct 21).

Until the publication of this text, the decision of the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, had been accompanied by 5 other judges – Carmen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Ricardo Lewandowski, Roberto Barroso and Dias Toffoli, forming a majority among the 11 voters. Nobody was against it.

In the opening of the action, the party pointed out discrepant decisions of the Justice in cases of birth of premature babies that need to be hospitalized.

Fachin granted, in March 2020, an injunction (urgent and provisional) determining the period counting from hospital discharge. Now, the collegiate judges the issue definitively.

When analyzing the preliminary injunction, the minister pointed out that, although it is possible to extend the leave to two weeks before and after childbirth by means of a medical certificate and there is an express provision for the payment of maternity pay in the case of early childbirth, there is no provision for extension in case of need for longer hospital stays, especially in premature births (before 37 weeks of gestation). Here’s the intact of dispatch (218 KB).

In a new trial, Fachin confirmed the previous decision. He justified that the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) and the law dealing with Social Security benefits must ensure the “maternity and child protection”, as determined by the Federal Constitution.

He pointed out that there “legislative omission regarding the protection of mothers and children hospitalized after childbirth”, arguing that “the fact that a proposal has been processed for more than five years indicates that the legislative route will not be a quick way to protect the rights invoked”.

“The period of coexistence outside the hospital environment between mothers and newborns ends up being reduced in an unreasonable way and in conflict with the social right to protection of motherhood and childhood.”, wrote the rapporteur. Here’s the intact of the vote (133 KB).

Also according to Fachin, the cost of extending the term must be covered by the INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social).

Maternity leave in Brazil is at least 120 days. According to data from the Ministry of Health, about 280,000 babies are born prematurely each year.