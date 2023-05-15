Employment law available in practically all countries, maternity leave is still taboo in companies and “children” a recurring topic during women’s job interviews. A unique survey of infojobs showed that 94.7% of women believe that the subject is viewed negatively in the labor market.

Maternity leave consists of a leave of absence of 120 days, without prejudice to employment and salary for female employees.

“Unfortunately, there is still a belief that women can leave their jobs to take care of their children, especially due to the lack of a support network and the issue is dealt with in the wrong way, which impacts female employability”, commented Ana Paula Prado, CEO of Infojobs.

The double journey is a reality for 89.7% of the women, who balance their careers with doing housework or taking care of their children. Of these, 48.7% do not have a support network or help from partners.

The same survey showed that, for women, gaining an opportunity is the biggest challenge, followed by gaining recognition and professional growth when employed (26.3%). The machismo present in the culture of the companies also interferes in the day to day of 20.7%.

In the selection processes, 61.9% say they have already faced invasive situations, where the focus was not just on their professional skills. In this scenario, 78.4% of the participants believe that they have already missed an opportunity because they are women.

“I understand that there is a concern about retaining talent and day-to-day productivity when there is a leave of absence, but the best way to adapt it is not by discarding a woman during an interview because she is a mother or having the desire, but by developing policies and programs that allow them to reconcile professional and personal life, such as a breastfeeding space, home office, flexible working hours and daycare assistance”, recommends Ana.