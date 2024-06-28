A bill for theEstablishment of maternity income‘, which constitutes an economic benefit granted upon request to female Italian citizens residingwho turn to a public clinic, or a health facility authorized by the Region or a trusted doctor. With the aim of mobilizing resources and identifying solutions to support women in addressing the economic and social hardship that fuels the demographic crisis in Italy. The proposal was signed by the leader of Forza Italia in the Senate, Maurizio Gasparri, who will present it at a press conference scheduled for next Wednesday, July 3, at 1 p.m.

The reaction of the Democratic Party was immediate. From “pure propaganda made on the skin of womenabove all by those who abolished the citizen’s income” speaks the Dem senator Cecilia D’Elia, while for her party colleague Valeria Valente “Senator Gasparri provokes knowing he is doing so, this time by proposing a bill for the inclusion of a maternity income of 1000 euros per month up to 5 years of the child to the woman with economic problems who decides not to have an abortion”.

“I don’t know if it’s the usual provocation that Gasparri has accustomed us to, but his proposal is certainly aberrant: those who cancelled the Citizen’s Income are now talking about maternity income by promising money to those who do not have an abortion. It seems to me like a perverse intrusiveness in the lives of women”, reacts the group leader of the Democratic Party at Palazzo Madama, Francesco Boccia. “The serenity to bring a child into the world is achieved with the awareness of being able to count on measures to combat precarious work, the housing emergency, with help to return to work after pregnancy. What Gasparri is proposing – continues the president of the Democratic senators – is economic blackmail on the skin of women. Abortion is never an easy choice but it is a right. And women who decide to have an abortion cannot be treated like unaware people who need to be convinced with economic contributions. We are faced with an insult to women. When we are faced with abortions we are probably faced with unwanted pregnancies and women’s choice must be respected, not induced economically. Perhaps Gasparri – concludes Boccia – has not read Marina Berlusconi’s interview but with this proposal he is transforming FI into a confessional party”.

“Boccia – Gasparri replies – has not read anything in life. He speaks in contemptuous tones and as an authentic ignoramus who spreads hatred and insults. I do not abolish any rule of 194 and I do not prevent any woman from having an abortion with this proposal of mine. I simply say, unlike the insulter Boccia who does not read the laws, that to implement 194 and the assistance to women that is spoken of in that rule, speeches are not enough, but also concrete facts. Offering the possibility of a maternity income, which one can refuse and continue with one’s choice to have an abortion, is an opportunity.

“Boccia – concludes the representative of the blue party – speaks arrogantly, with Nazi tones, enemy of life. I’m sorry that after so many years of politics he is so biased and so unprepared, but for this reason he has always remained on the wrong positions”.