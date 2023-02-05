News in brief: Protocols on which doctors see a newborn baby differ from hospital to hospital in the Netherlands . In some hospitals, babies are only referred if they weigh less than 2,000 grams. In other hospitals, 2,500 grams is the lower limit. This is the conclusion of obstetrician Bahareh Goodarzi in her dissertation for which she will receive her doctorate on 10 February.

. In some hospitals, babies are only referred if they weigh less than 2,000 grams. In other hospitals, 2,500 grams is the lower limit. This is the conclusion of obstetrician Bahareh Goodarzi in her dissertation for which she will receive her doctorate on 10 February. In some hospitals, only 5 percent of firstborn babies are referred to a paediatrician, in others as many as 62 percent. In the hospitals that refer more often, the outcomes are no better: fewer babies die and the babies do not become less ill.

More than half of the Dutch hospitals participated in the study. sent in total 88 departments of obstetrics and pediatrics 420 protocols. Read the full news item accompanying this interview here.

‘As a pregnant woman you used to be healthy until you got sick. Now it is tilting the other way and as a pregnant woman you are sick until proven otherwise,” says obstetrician and researcher Bahareh Goodarzi. “Throughout the entire pregnancy, health care providers are looking: is something wrong, are you healthy? The question of whether we are not doing too much is not asked.”

An example: deliveries are being induced more and more often and earlier in the pregnancy with contraction inducers. The idea is that by having babies born earlier, fewer die in the womb. Goodarzi: “I wonder if that makes sense. The risk of mortality never becomes zero. And medical procedures themselves are never without risk.” In an induced labor there is a greater chance of heavy bleeding, a ruptured uterus or a torn perineum. “But a healthcare provider is judged on mortality, not on preventing interventions. Because suppose you don’t induce labor and a child dies. How are you going to prove you weren’t negligent?”

Goodarzi will receive his PhD on 10 February from Amsterdam UMC on risk selection in maternity care: how do healthcare providers select babies and pregnant women who need medical care? Goodarzi shows in her dissertation that care providers are mainly concerned with risk management during pregnancy. And much less with supporting pregnant women or tailoring care to individual needs. “That is a breeding ground for over-medicalization.”

Read also: ‘With six centimeters dilated, I begged for medication‘



Aren’t obstetricians more skeptical about medical intervention than doctors anyway?

“The traditional story in birth care is that of the gynecologist versus the midwife. The gynecologist wants to intervene, wants all deliveries to take place in the hospital and considers everyone who is going to give birth as sick. And the midwife is a goat wool socks type, wants to keep everyone at home and thinks the hospital is scary.

“But in my dissertation I show that those two visions did not run along the lines of the professional groups. There are also midwives who advocate more frequent intervention. And gynecologists who understand the importance of a physiological birth [zonder medisch ingrijpen].”

Birth care has always been studied from a medical perspective. There is much less knowledge about prevention

Do you have a stronger position in discussions with doctors with a thesis under your arm?

“It helps if you can talk to each other on the same level. But there is such a deep-rooted hierarchical relationship between medicine and obstetrics. This cannot be solved with science alone.

“Obstetrics as a science in the Netherlands is still young, maybe twenty years old. Two years ago, Ank de Jonge became the first obstetrician in the Netherlands to receive a professorial chair in obstetrics at Amsterdam UMC. I am the 48th midwife to receive a PhD in the Netherlands.

“So birth care has always been examined from a medical perspective. As a result, we know a lot about diseases and risks in the body, which we can visualize, count and objectify. And then we can put a treatment on it.

“But there is much less knowledge about prevention and what happens if you let a birth take its course. That is more difficult to investigate.”

Do you have examples?

“Take the pivot. That is how the child moves in the pelvis. From the medical perspective, this is the story: there are four types of pelvis, with this type it is difficult to give birth and with that type it becomes easy. You look at those groups of laborers, how quickly they give birth and if it doesn’t go fast enough, you give hormones to further induce the contractions. Point.

“From an obstetrics perspective you say, wait a minute, we have to look at the individual, at the pregnant woman. There are not four types of cymbals, there are thousands of variations of them. And it doesn’t really matter what that pelvis looks like, because that child has to adapt, to make the pivot turn.

“Women themselves promote that process by adopting different positions, not just lying flat on their back in bed. That means you shouldn’t disturb laborers all the time, don’t want to measure how many centimeters dilated they are all the time.”

What is done with that knowledge about the pivot?

“The benefit of adopting different birthing positions has been so convincingly demonstrated. And yet in the Netherlands 85 percent give birth on the back. That is the dynamics of power and habit. I can do my research. But nothing changes. How is that possible?”

How is that possible?

“It is also easy when a pregnant woman is lying on her back. Then, as a healthcare provider, you can easily access everything and do your research. But I find it dangerous when it is said, ‘this pregnant woman wanted to lie on her back herself’. Then we blame pregnant women for how we provide care. The pregnant woman doesn’t know any better either. He watches TV and sees everyone give birth on the back. My sister gave birth like this, my girlfriend gave birth like this. We are no longer present at each other’s births, as we used to be.

“Sitting on your hands and knees and giving birth while squatting, that is seen as uncivilized, that is animalistic. You want to lie in a clean bed with as little blood, moisture and poop as possible.”

Read also: Midwives sound ’emergency alarm birth care’.



As a scientist you adopt an activist attitude. You went to the Dam to demonstrate for the right to abortion. Aren’t you afraid that you will lose credibility?

“That doesn’t look scientific, I’m not standing there waving tables. But I can substantiate everything I say. I think it’s important to be there, because I think science should be driven by justice. The science we conduct, which should result in better care.

“Scientists are expected to be objective. That is really the biggest nonsense there is. We are all colored by the experiences we have, by where we were born, what we went through, how we approach life. I am Iranian, I identify as female. And when I look at data from that perspective, I see something different than someone else. That’s okay.

“If you stick to objectivity, you can get stuck. I did a study into the variation in protocols in the Netherlands. In some parts of the Netherlands, a baby of 2.5 kilos is considered too small, elsewhere it is only 2 kilos. How is that possible? How can we all say that we work on the basis of science? It just depends on which research you choose, when it was carried out and in which population.”

Anyone who is different from the norm does worse in birth care. Whether in terms of skin color, gender, or people living in poverty

Is there inequality in the birth care system?

“Yes. That awareness arose with me Black Lives Matter. I thought: how does that work in birth care? And then suddenly I saw it. Anyone who is different from the norm fares worse. Whether that be in terms of skin color, gender, people living in poverty.

“In the US non-white babies die on average two to three times more often, in the UK up to five times more often. And in the Netherlands it just depends on which populations you look at. This is seven times among the group of refugees. With babies of non-Western background you can say that it is two to three times.

“That is terrifying! That’s just not possible. In numbers they are few. Let me be clear about that, very few mothers and babies die in the Netherlands. But when you zoom in, it’s strange that there are such big differences. We really need to pay more attention to that. The maternity care is made for the highly educated white cis-hetero, the woman who has her life in order and can eat well and has a good job, earns enough and can stop working on time.”

Why then is it not possible to provide tailored care to people in a vulnerable position? Aren’t midwives ideally suited to tailor care to the individual?

“The birth care has lost that. Midwives have been given more tasks, leaving less time for one-on-one care. It’s a factory where you have a limited number of minutes for someone. You can only see someone so many times, and you really don’t want them to call too often, because that just wastes time. You get that in the system of market forces.

“There are midwives with their own practice who offer more intensive care, who take longer and tailor care to the individual, but they ask for a personal contribution. Logical, otherwise you won’t get by. So who has access to that care? Again the highly educated with money. Those who are doing worse in our society, who need this care, are not getting it.”