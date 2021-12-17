Realtors offered to allow the use of maternity capital for the purchase of land for individual housing construction (IZHS). Such an initiative was sent to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Construction by the federal network “Etazhi” write “News”.

Currently, this subsidy can only be used to buy ready-made private houses and apartments. The head of the commission on individual housing construction of the public council under the Ministry of Construction, Oleg Betin, supported the initiative, explaining that independent construction of a house is 20-30 percent cheaper than building a developer.

According to the idea, the purchase of land should be available subject to the allocation of shares commensurate with the amount of capital for the children in the existing apartment. This is necessary to exclude fraud, explained the director of the company Ildar Khusainov.

Earlier, the Accounts Chamber of Russia proposed to make annual payments to families with schoolchildren for the new academic year. The amount of the allowance will be 20 thousand rubles, it will be paid from the funds of the maternity capital. According to the Accounting Chamber, the federal budget expenditures for such child benefits will amount to about 60 billion rubles a year.

In September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that the size of maternity capital for the first child will grow to 544,301 rubles by 2024. The capital for the second child will be 719,274 rubles. Next year, about 1.3 million Russians will receive payments.