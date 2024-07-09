Minister of Labor Kotyakov: More than 730 thousand families will be able to collect the remainder of maternity capital

More than 730 thousand Russian families will be able to take advantage of the opportunity to collect the remainder of their maternity capital, as reported by the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov.

As of today, more than 730 thousand families who previously used maternity capital to improve housing conditions or pay for a child’s education have amounts of less than ten thousand rubles left. Now such funds can be used to fund the mother’s pension Anton Kotyakov head of the Ministry of Labor

He specified that in the near future, at the suggestion of Russian President Vladimir Putin, amendments to the legislation will be prepared that will allow the unused balance of up to ten thousand rubles to be taken away in the form of a one-time payment.

The Social Fund will send notifications to families with remaining maternity capital about the possibility of receiving it, and an application will be attached to it to clarify the details.

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, noted that the initiative will support families with children.

Putin proposed paying families ten thousand rubles from the remainder of maternity capital

The initiative to pay families funds from the remainder of maternity capital in the amount of ten thousand was put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the winners of the “It’s in Our Family” competition.

The situation is well known: after people spend the main part of the maternity capital, there is some small amount left, with which it seems that nothing can be done. Therefore, people need to be allowed to use the remaining money Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state instructed to organize work on paying out the remaining funds from maternity capital to Russian families with children.

Today, when the first child is born, the family receives a payment of 630 thousand rubles, and the amount of maternity capital for the second child is 202 thousand rubles. In February 2024, the Russian president proposed extending the maternity capital program until at least 2030 and doubling the tax deduction for the second child.

Maternity capital allowed to be spent on individual housing construction

On July 3, it became known that the State Duma allowed the spending of maternity capital on individual housing construction (IHC) through escrow accounts.

The amendments suggest that maternity capital can be spent on the construction of a residential building under a construction contract using an escrow account. The funds or part of the maternity capital funds can be sent to an escrow account, the beneficiary of which is a legal entity or individual entrepreneur who is building the house.

According to Sergei Kolunov, a member of the Construction and Housing and Utilities Committee, the measure will help to further protect families.

If the family changes its mind or is not satisfied with something, for example, the contractor turns out to be dishonest, the maternity capital will be returned to the family, and they will be able to use it again. Sergey Kolunov Member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities

Chairman of the Association of Manufacturers of Children’s Goods, Works and Services Mikhail Vetrov also approached the Russian Cabinet of Ministers with a proposal to spend maternity capital on another goal – on renovating parents’ homes.

Russian women can use maternity capital to fund their pension

In May, member of the State Duma Committee on Labor Ekaterina Stenyakina said that Russian women can use maternity capital to fund their pension.

The mother herself can use the certificate by directing it to the funded part of her pension. At the same time, before reaching retirement age, there is an opportunity to return the funds and direct them to other purposes. Ekaterina Stenyakina Member of the State Duma Committee on Labor

Maternity capital can also be used to improve housing conditions when the child turns three years old.

Maternity capital funds can be used to pay for a kindergarten, school or university. With the help of the certificate, Russian women can cover the costs of a dormitory at an educational institution. As Stenyakina reminded, the owner of the maternity capital certificate can receive payments monthly. But this can be used if the second child was born after January 1, 2018, and the average per capita family income is less than two subsistence minimums.

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, in turn noted that the list of purposes for which maternity capital can be spent is unlikely to change in Russia.