’14 days, 12 nights’ begins in a hypnotic way with a shot where the snow falls poetically in the foreground. We feel how the flakes dance, until they fall on the pale ground. This almost abstract image is followed by a traveling approach to a cabin where a natural childbirth takes place. The camera penetrates through a small window from the outside. The viewer enters an intimate space where the emotional journey of two women who love the same daughter begins. Anne Dorval, Xavier Dolan’s muse, seen in ‘Imaginary Loves’ and ‘Mommy’, leads the cast of an intense drama that features Vietnam as its sublime setting.

The protagonist decides to travel to the country, the homeland of her adopted daughter, who died in a fatal accident. The decision responds to a clear need to connect spiritually with his protégé, who has disappeared in a tragic way. In his vital need, he visits the Vietnamese orphanage where it all began and crosses paths with his biological mother. Unexpected emotional ties emerge between them, in their desire to face the loss. Together they embark on a path that serves as the perfect excuse to explore the influence of culture, identity, and forgiveness. The main cast is completed by François Papineau (‘Dampness’, ‘The Capture’) and newcomer Leanna Chea, nominated for the Canadian Screen Awards and the Iris Film Awards of Quebec for her work on a film that exhibits a certain distance when it comes to expose feelings.

The Canadian filmmaker Jean-Philippe Duval (‘Unité 9’, ‘Matroni et moi’) directs this commendable drama which in turn represents a journey through Vietnam. Its landscape and its people are essential in the path that the two protagonists build together, two women who understand each other, despite being part of two very different cultures, whose mourning leads to a heartfelt friendship. ’14 days, 12 nights’ was presented at the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Film Festival and had its international premiere at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Winner of the Best Cinematography Award at the Quebec Iris Film Awards, the production was nominated for the Oscar for best foreign film for Canada, although it did not pass the first cut in the selection.