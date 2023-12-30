A new study led by researchers at the University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed the most effective way to diagnose maternal sepsis, a condition with a devastating global impact. The new study of microbiological samples used to investigate maternal sepsis found that placental swabs can provide critical information to guide antimicrobial treatment.

The results of research were published in PLOS ONE.

Maternal sepsis: this is how the new diagnosis unfolds

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Limerick (UL) and University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) and involved examining almost 2,000 samples collected over 5.5 years. Maternal or perinatal sepsis is a well-known risk and condition that affects more than 20 million women and causes 17,000 deaths each year.

However, identifying the causal agents can be difficult. Blood cultures, the gold standard for diagnosis, often have low positivity rates. Other specimens, such as vaginal swabs, offer limited clinical value.

This unique new study was led by Professor Colum Dunne, Dean of the School and Foundation Chair and Director of Research at the UL School of Medicine and carried out by a team of researchers from UL and UMHL.

The team retrospectively analyzed the bacterial culture results of a series of different samples collected as part of a “septic screen,” which detects bacteria that can cause infections and lead to maternal sepsis. These samples were: blood, urine, throat swabs, vaginal swabs and placental swabs.

“Maternal sepsis can occur during pregnancy or when a caesarean incision, tear or other birth wound becomes infected in the days or weeks after giving birth,” Professor Dunne explained.

“This study provides new information on how to detect maternal sepsis and identify the organisms involved early, so we can select the best approach for effective treatment.”

Professor Dunne explained that national and international guidelines are “not consistent” in their recommendations for diagnosing maternal infections and that very little information is available in the scientific literature on the use of placental swabs.

“By looking at the results of each of these samples taken from 430 women, it was possible to compare them to determine which detected the greatest number of pathogens and, in this study, placental swabs proved to be the most effective,” explained Professor Dunne.

“These results are very significant as these swabs are not always tested in hospitals. For this reason, important information that could be used in choosing treatment for maternal sepsis may be missed.”

James Powell, surveillance scientist at University Hospital Limerick and one of the lead authors, said: “I am delighted to be part of the team that conducted this research and it was a great honor to be able to present our findings at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, in Copenhagen, Denmark.”

Professor Roy Philip, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician in the Division of Neonatology, Department of Paediatrics, University Maternity Hospital Limerick and Adjunct Associate Clinical Professor of Neonatology at UL, explained: “Placental microbial analysis remains a diagnostic tool relatively unexplored in the management of perinatal maternal sepsis and we hope that our research improves clinical awareness.”

Professor Nuala O'Connell, Consultant Microbiologist and Adjunct Associate Clinical Professor of Microbiology at UL, added: “The value of sending placental swabs for microbiological analysis as part of a septic investigation is underestimated.

“This study will increase the medical literature in the areas of maternal and neonatal sepsis diagnostics and therefore aid in antimicrobial stewardship.”