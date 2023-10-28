For the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, the debate on racism “should be a perspective, and not an isolated topic”

Data from the Ministries of Health and Racial Equality released on Monday (23.Oct.2023) show that maternal mortality in Brazil disproportionately affects black women. According to Health, the data highlights the impact of racism as one of the social determinants of health and exposes the vulnerability of the black population in relation to access to existing policies.

For the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, combating racism is the sustainable development agenda, the equity agenda. “This agenda must be a perspective and not an isolated theme, so that all actions of the Ministry of Health, from Mais Médicos to the Health Economic-Industrial Complex, the ethnic-racial dimension is, in fact, seen as a social determinant of health ”he declared.

“Our idea is to move forward and we cannot look only from the point of view of common sense – those diseases with incidences with greater specificity, such as the case of sickle cell anemia – but it is to look at this issue of race, color, ethnicity, in all policies, across all health data.”

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Racial Equality, Roberta Eugênia, considers it urgent to reflect on the consequences of racism on people’s health.

“We are here living this historic moment, because the opportunity to transform the health conditions of the black population is in our hands, strengthening compliance with the 2030 Agenda, in search of the effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals dedicated to combating racism and promoting racial equality globally. We are about promoting healthy living conditions for everyone”he said.

Hypertension and covid-19

Maternal death from hypertension, for example, increased by 5% among black women in the period from 2010 to 2020. In other groups, there was a drop in mortality from hypertension – among indigenous women, records fell by 30%; among white women, 6%; and among browns, 1.6%.

“It is unacceptable to die of hypertension during pregnancy, something that we have several medications to control, we have ways to manage it. Unfortunately, we had a drop in all other categories, but among black women, we had an increase of 5% in this period from 2010 to 2020”said the Secretary of Health and Environmental Surveillance, Ethel Maciel.

The Black Population Health epidemiological bulletin shows that Covid-19 was one of the main reasons for maternal deaths in the country in 2020, representing 22% of the total maternal deaths recorded. The numbers also show that, of the total number of maternal deaths from Covid-19 registered in the country, 63.4% were among black and brown women.

“Every time there is an unexpected event, here I will put the pandemic, those people who are already vulnerable by our policies and our society are the ones who suffer the most impact. So, maternal mortality from Covid-19 was higher among black women – 63%. We need to change this”stated the secretary.

Prenatal

The bulletin released on Monday (Oct 25) indicates a general increase in the proportion of mothers who reported having 7 or more prenatal consultations, rising from 60.6% in 2010 to 66.5% in 2015 and more than 71 % in 2020. The biggest increase was recorded among black and brown mothers, an increase of 22.6% and 19.5% in 2010 and 2020, respectively.

However, women who declare themselves white still have greater access to prenatal care: 80.9% of them had access to 7 or more consultations during pregnancy, followed by yellow women (74.3%), black women (68.7%) , brown (66.2%) and indigenous (39.4%).

Low birth weight newborns

Another relevant data indicates that the proportion of children born alive weighing less than 2.5 kilograms (kg) increased among black mothers, rising from 8% in 2010 to 10.1% in 2020. The percentage was also higher among mixed-race and indigenous people , at the same time that it fell to the yellows and remained stable among the whites. On average, the number of low birth weight newborns remained stable, from 8.4% to 8.6% in the same period.

According to the Ministry of Health, birth weight is one of the indicators with the greatest influence on child health and survival, since epidemiological data show that children born weighing less than 2.5kg have a higher risk of mortality. “Factors such as socioeconomic vulnerability and lack of medical assistance are among the main causes of low birth weight and neonatal and child morbidity and mortality”declared the folder.

Malformations and infant deaths

The bulletin also indicates that congenital malformations — structural or functional changes that occur during intrauterine life — and prematurity were the main causes of infant death between 2010 and 2020. The conditions accounted, respectively, for 21.6% and 16.3% of registered deaths.

Congenital malformations, as of 2015, became the main cause of infant deaths in the black and brown population, surpassing prematurity and perinatal infections. For black newborns, the proportion of deaths due to congenital malformations increased from 16.7% in 2010 to 19.1% in 2020, while for mixed-race newborns, it rose from 16.1% to 20.3% in the same period.

On the other hand, deaths due to prematurity fell over the years analyzed. In 2010, the proportions of deaths due to prematurity in black and brown children were 17.1% and 19.7%, falling to 14.8% and 15.5% in 2020, respectively.

HIV

In 2021, more than 60% of AIDS cases and deaths were diagnosed in black and brown people. The bulletin highlights that, in the last 10 years, HIV cases among black and brown people increased by 12%, from 20.3% in 2011 to 62.3% in 2021. Among children under 14 years of age, the proportion of black people infected is greater than 70%, of which 6.3% were black and 64.9% were mixed race.

The highest number of AIDS deaths is also concentrated in the black population, which represents two thirds of the total deaths compared to white people. In 2011, it was 52.6%, rising to 60s.5% in 2021. “This shows very clearly how we need to reduce this inequality in access to medicines and the continuity of these medicines. There are several barriers because the medications themselves have adverse effects and we need other specialists during this clinical management”highlighted secretary Ethel Maciel.

Furthermore, in Brazil, 67.7% of pregnant women diagnosed with HIV are black. In 2021, there was a prevalence of cases of self-declared black pregnant women with HIV infection, with the highest proportion being among pregnant women aged 15 to 29 (69.6%). “This impacts the quality of life of this child, vertical transmission [de mãe para filho durante a gestação ou no momento do parto] if we don’t pay attention to this group, to this pregnant woman, health education”added Esther.

Congenital syphilis

Another data reveals that more than 70% of children with congenital syphilis (transmitted to the child during pregnancy) are daughters of black mothers, although the proportion has decreased in this group over the last few years, going from 13.3% in 2011 to 9.5% in 2021. Among brown mothers, there was an increase, in the same period, from 61% to 65.2%.

“This is unacceptable data. It is unacceptable that, in the 21st century, we still have vertical transmission of syphilis, congenital syphilis and such a large concentration in children of black women. It shows, in a powerful way, the path we need to take to reduce these inequalities”said the secretary.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is also cited by the ministry as a socially determined disease – data shows that in 2022, 78,000 people were diagnosed with the disease in Brazil, of which 49,381 cases were among black and brown people (63.3%). Furthermore, the country recorded, between 2010 and 2020, an average of 4,500 deaths from tuberculosis, with the percentage of black people dying from the disease remaining at 64.4%.

“It is a socially determined disease, but with a strong focus on this race/color variable, with a much higher incidence in the black population”said Esther.

Sickle cell disease

The ministry highlighted that sickle cell disease is one of the most common genetic pathologies in the world and mainly affects the black and brown population. In Brazil, it is estimated that there are between 60,000 and 100,000 people with the disease, with Bahia being the state with the highest incidence (9.46 cases for each group of 100,000 inhabitants), followed by São Paulo (6.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Piauí (6.23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Data from SIM (Mortality Information System) show that, between 2014 and 2020, mortality from sickle cell disease was 0.22 per 100,000 inhabitants. When it comes to age group, people between 20 and 29 years old correspond to the highest percentage of deaths from the pathology in the country.

With information from Brazil Agency.