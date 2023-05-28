Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

05/28/2023 – 5:21 am

Share



Due to lack of access to treatments and care, black, brown and indigenous mothers, from the outskirts of the North and Northeast are the ones most at risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth or the puerperium. It is common to see women posing in maternity wards with access to champagne and exclusive treatment. Meanwhile, many mothers in regions traditionally less equipped with hospitals, and also on the outskirts of large cities, die for reasons such as lack of ICUs and infections.

This is yet another portrait of inequality in Brazil, where the maternal mortality rate, relative to deaths of women during pregnancy or within a period of 42 days after the end of pregnancy, according to the definition of the World Health Organization (WHO), it’s alarming.

Preliminary data from the Brazilian Obstetric Observatory indicate that the country had 1,252 maternal deaths in 2022, which means an index of 50.6 deaths per 100,000 births. The numbers are not closed yet, and, according to Rossana Francisco, a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP) and coordinator of obstetrics at the observatory, more cases can still be registered.

According to the expert, these are very high numbers. “This shows that we are back to the level of 2019, when Brazil recorded 57 deaths per 100,000 births, which is very serious”, she says.

Pregnant women have been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. In 2021, according to the Brazilian Obstetric Observatory, at least 1,518 pregnant women died as a result of the coronavirus, and the maternal mortality rate reached 107.53 per 100,000, a figure that had not been recorded since the 1990s.

For experts, the fact that the number dropped again in 2022 is not a reason to celebrate, and the deaths of mothers should be much less frequent in the country.

international inequality

Maternal mortality is a problem in many countries. According to a report released by the UN in February, a woman dies every 2 minutes in the world due to childbirth or pregnancy complications.

These data also point to world inequality. In 2020, for example, the number of maternal deaths per 100 thousand in Germany was below 4. In the same period, in Brazil, the rate was 71.97.

To combat the problem, the UN launched a worldwide program. Brazil is a signatory to the document and has pledged to reduce the number of deaths to 30 per 100,000 by 2030. According to Rossana Francisco and other experts consulted by DW, however, it is very difficult for the target to be achieved.

The situation is worse in the North and Northeast

Brazil did not learn from the tragedy of the coronavirus, considers the coordinator of the Brazilian Obstetric Observatory.

“Covid was like a magnifying glass that highlighted the situation in the country. During the pandemic, among pregnant women who died from the disease, one in five was not admitted to the ICU. And one in three was not intubated. This shows that women are not protected”, says Francisco.

In 2021, the Brazilian states with the worst maternal mortality rates were: Roraima, Tocantins and Rondônia. Although the data for 2022 are not yet closed, Francisco says that the North and Northeast remain the regions with the highest risk to mothers due to lack of access to treatments and care.

“There is a shortage of hospitals specializing in care and high-risk pregnancies, which have ICU beds for mothers and newborns, as well as equipment and teams specialized in this care”, he says.

Nine out of ten deaths could be prevented

In the post-pandemic period, according to data from the observatory, the causes of death of mothers and mothers in Brazil returned to what they were before: hypertension, in the first place, followed by hemorrhage and infection. Experts claim that 90% of these deaths could have been prevented.

“Many women who have hemorrhages, for example, die because they do not have access to treatments such as dialysis and blood transfusions”, says Francisco.

The expert also points to the need for prenatal care. “In 2022, the numbers indicate that 72% of women had seven prenatal sessions. That means 29% were at a higher risk doing less than they should.”

racial inequality

“Maternal mortality is a very important social marker that shows the inequalities in Brazil. On the outskirts of large cities, for example, the mortality rate can approach that of remote rural areas in the country,” says epidemiologist and Fiocruz researcher Emanuelle Franco Goes.

The expert points out that racial inequality is also reflected in maternal mortality. Black, brown and indigenous women are more at risk of dying from childbirth complications. According to the survey Racism anti-Black and maternal death from covid-19 – what we saw in the pandemic, coordinated by Goes, the chance of maternal death was 62% higher among black and brown women compared to white women during the pandemic.

“To fight maternal mortality we also have to fight racism. Many black women do not get assistance and are neglected”, says the researcher.

“Racism is a very important determinant of health”, confirms nurse Alaerte Martins, a member of the Feminist Health Network. She points out that black women, for example, suffer more from hypertension and do not receive adequate treatment.

“These women are abandoned. Around the world, ethnic minorities are at greater risk. In Brazil we are not a minority, but even so we suffer from institutionalized racism, ”she says.

This means, according to Martins, that many black and brown women do not have access, for example, to an emergency cesarean section.

If, on the one hand, she considers the number of cesarean sections in Brazil to be “an embarrassment” and believes that there should be a national campaign warning against the risks of surgery, on the other hand, the nurse recalls that the cesarean section saves lives.

“What happens in many hospitals is that women who do not need a cesarean section do it, while others who really need it do not have access”, he points out.

Urgent prevention and awareness

Brazil is the second country in the world in the frequency of cesarean sections (second only to the Dominican Republic). A scenario that, according to experts, increases the number of infections and bleeding. Many women do not have the right to choose the type of delivery and end up having the surgery imposed by doctors, points out Goes.

To reduce the number of maternal deaths, nurse Alaerte Martins believes that the country should launch a major awareness campaign about the risks of cesarean sections.

Rossana Francisco, from the Brazilian Obstetric Observatory, believes that the country also needs a prevention campaign and access to prenatal care.

“Women need to know that, for example, in case of fever, high blood pressure, they need to go to the hospital quickly”, he says, emphasizing that health protection for pregnant women in Brazil needs to improve urgently.























