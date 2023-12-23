A study from the University of Oulu in Finland has uncovered compelling evidence linking maternal education levels to the time of pregnancy to children's epigenetic markers (DNA methylation) at key developmental stages: birth, childhood and adolescence.

The results of research were published in Molecular Psychiatry.

Maternal education during pregnancy: here's what the study revealed

The study, the first of its kind, used a large-scale meta-analysis of data from 37 studies conducted in high-income countries in Europe, the United States and Australia, as part of the Pregnancy and Child Epigenetics (PACE) consortia. .

This research builds on previous evidence showing that early childhood factors, such as maternal smoking during pregnancy, education, body mass index (BMI), and nutrition, can influence a child's health for lifetime. Low maternal education is not in itself a sufficient cause for poor offspring health, but is often linked to other adverse prenatal exposures.

Previous investigations have suggested that changes in DNA methylation may serve as a plausible bridge, linking exposures in early life to long-term health outcomes in the child. However, the role of social factors in this aspect remains unclear.

This finding suggests that socioeconomic factors, particularly maternal education, can have a lasting impact on a child's health and well-being. This research is a stepping stone towards discovering biological and social connections in human development.

Epigenetic markers are changes in DNA methylation that can affect the functioning of genes. Epigenetic markers associated with maternal education in this study have previously been found to relate to maternal levels of folate, vitamin B12, smoking, and pre-pregnancy BMI, indicating a nuanced interaction of lifestyle exposures during pregnancy.

Importantly, the epigenetic markers identified in this study are located in genes involved in crucial biological processes, such as brain development, metabolism, inflammation and autoimmunity.

Dr. Priyanka Choudhary, the study's lead author, highlights the importance of the findings. “Our research provides compelling evidence that maternal education influences the molecular landscape of offspring across key developmental stages. This opens up avenues for targeted interventions to improve access to education and, in turn, positively impact the health and well-being of communities.”

The study findings provide valuable insights into intergenerational health and the early origins of health and disease. This information is also promising for further studies to develop public health strategies to reduce health inequalities.

Professor Sylvain Sebert, senior author, says: “Conducting this international project across birth cohorts has been a privilege, providing us with the opportunity to contribute valuable evidence to understanding the social determinants of health. Our findings indicate that investing in women's education could result in significant and long-lasting health benefits.”