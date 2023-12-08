UCLA scientists examined how exposure to higher levels of glucose due to diabetes maternal alters the metabolism of fetal tissues, using a technique they pioneered to track the carbon-13 in utero in fetal tissues, revealing the impact of maternal hyperglycemia on fetal tissues.

Their article, “Atlas of fetal metabolism during mid-late gestation and diabetic pregnancy”. was published on Cell.

Maternal diabetes: here are the consequences on the unborn child

If left uncontrolled, women with maternal diabetes are more likely to experience preterm birth and stillbirth, and are also more likely to give birth to babies with congenital brain and heart defects. For example, diabetic mothers are five times more likely to give birth to a child with cardiovascular defects. To date we don’t know exactly why this happens.

Today, UCLA scientists published a landmark study on maternal diabetes that opens the door to understanding how high blood glucose levels alter the metabolism of the fetus as it develops in the womb.

Using a mouse research model that mimics diabetic pregnancies, the UCLA team examined how exposure to higher levels of glucose caused by maternal diabetes altered fetal tissue metabolism. For this study, the researchers first tested the in utero carbon-13 tracing technique in fetal tissue.

During mid-to-late gestation, they measured metabolites and metabolic activities in the placenta, brain, heart and liver of the fetus. The researchers targeted the most common metabolites for analysis and also conducted a broader, untargeted metabolomic analysis of the metabolites that showed the most change over the course of development.

This research constitutes a basis for the study of diabetic pregnancies and the health of the fetus in utero, during the mid-late stage of gestation, when the vital organs are forming. The researchers show how metabolic profiles change as fetal organs develop in the womb and how metabolic activity is altered in fetuses of subjects with maternal diabetes.

Their study produced a large amount of data available to other researchers, providing a useful resource for future studies of fetal metabolism, especially in the context of diabetes. These findings open up the possibility for research to identify specific treatments so that diabetic mothers have a better chance of giving birth to healthy babies.

