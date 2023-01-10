Materials Sciences | The world’s hardest material is now a combination of chromium, cobalt and nickel

Chrome, an alloy of cobalt and nickel is now officially the strongest material on Earth. It is more than a hundred times stronger than the wonder material graphene, a form of pure carbon.

Materials scientists have known for years that that metal alloy is very hard.

The exams still surprised me. The mixture only solidified, even as the test temperatures in the experiment decreased. The metal alloy became less cracked than at room temperatures.

Such resistance to breakage is exceptional. Most materials become more brittle as they cool.

“There is a lot of talk about the toughness of graphene. Its durability is expressed as a value of four megapascals per meter”, says Robert Ritchie. He is a professor of engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

Pascal is the unit of pressure. One Pascal (Pa) is the pressure that a force of one Newton exerts on a square meter of surface area. A megapascal is a million pascals.

“The toughness of this material is 450-500 megapascals per square meter. These are unfathomable numbers.”

Lawrence National Laboratory in Berkeley reported for the Live Science online servicethat aircraft use aluminum alloys with a toughness of 35 megapascals per square meter.

The new material can be used, for example, in space where there are extreme conditions. On the ground, the metal alloy is suitable, for example, as a material for tanks.

However, Ritchie reminds us that two of the three elements of the metal alloy, i.e. nickel and cobalt, are prohibitively expensive. It limits this metal alloy, i.e. alloy use.

Chrome-an alloy of cobalt and nickel is an example of an alloy that is made by mixing equal amounts of each component.

The researchers explained the strength of the metal alloy with its molecular structure. The atoms of a metal alloy, for example, can move from their positions even under high pressure. In this case, they can slide on top of each other.

The movement allows the material to change shape as the pressure increases and still not break or break.

Researchers in the experiment, they first exposed the metal alloy to liquid nitrogen, which has a temperature of about minus 196 degrees Celsius.

The alloy was then placed in liquid helium. Its temperature is no less than minus 253 degrees Celsius, says the experimenter Dong Liu. He is a physicist from the University of Bristol in England.

Only then did the compound show signs of cracking.

Graphene is clearly second. It is strong only in the small, nanometer size range, Liu tells Live Science.

“Graphene can suddenly shatter into pieces, like a mug thrown on the floor.”

Tested chromium, cobalt and nickel alloy samples were the size of a pack of cigarettes. It means that the compound retained its strength and toughness in the size class of everyday objects.

“If you’re carrying a hydrogen tank in a car that’s made of fragile material, you’re practically carrying a bomb.”

“But there is no bomb if the container is made of this mixture,” says Liu.

Ritchie now wants to develop new compounds that could be just as hard.

Elements in the periodic table there are dozens of elements that can be used to make alloys.

“Combining three, five or seven means that there are basically millions of new metal alloys to try.”

The study was published by science journal Science.