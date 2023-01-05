Materials Sciences | The smart skin sprayed on the hands turns a table surface into a keyboard – the graphics show how it works

Keyboard will hardly remain forever as an important user interface between man and computer, although it is of course convenient.

User interface researchers at Stanford University have developed a spray that turns fingers and arms into a convenient user interface.

Cutaneous a thin layer of smart spray is sprayed on the surface from the fingers and knuckles to the forearm.

After that, the person can write on the keyboard, the characters of which are drawn or projected, for example, on the surface of the table.

The skin spray conducts electricity and in a way turns the fingers into a typewriter, says the website techxplore.com.

In a skin spray is a small electrical grid. It recognizes different skin types with their wrinkles and flexes and bends accordingly. The substance of the spray is stretchable and biologically suitable for the skin.

The electrical network of the spray consists of millions of nano-sized silver wires coated with gold. They are connected to each other and form different routes for the flow of electricity.

The mesh is biologically breathable and stays on the skin for a long time, unless it is rubbed with soap and water.

The substance of the spray is polyurethane that conducts electricity well. For example, the wheels of skateboards are made from the same substance. It also protects parquet floors.

Artificial intelligence comes in handy after the spray. The learning artificial intelligence measures and records the movements of the subject’s hands and fingers, and also the range of the joints.

At first, a lot of data has to be obtained from the user’s hands. It can be used to train the algorithm.

“When the fingers bend and twist, the small nanowires in the spray either squeeze together or stretch apart. This changes the electrical conductivity”, explains Zhenan Bao from Stanford University. He is a professor of chemical engineering and one of the authors of the study.

If write, for example, the letter X on a standard keyboard, the algorithm registers the movements of the hand and fingers with the help of electricity.

All data is collected in a small bluetooth unit that is on the upper part of the forearm. Bluetooth is a wireless data transfer technology that transfers data over a short range.

It transmits data from hand movements wirelessly to the computer.

Once the algorithm has learned the letter strokes, the traditional physical keyboard is no longer needed. A person can write on any surface.

“Fingerprint” similar devices have been made and tried before. Until now, the devices were uncomfortably bulky.

In the past, several sensors were needed to record hand movements, which were attached to wristbands or gloves.

Compared to them, the spray is adaptable. It is also very light.

Device thanks to artificial intelligence, is so accurate that it is also suitable for virtual reality applications.

Other applications are in gaming, learning to play and teaching, telemedicine and robotics.

Computer animations also require equipment that realistically registers the movements of hands and fingers.

“Fingerprinter” can also be recognized, for example, without signs.

It can recognize objects if you try the shapes of the outer surface of the objects with the sprayed hand.

The science magazine also reported on the finger spray as a user interface Nature Electronics.