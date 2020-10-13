Materials research Nanofoam is almost just air – yet, according to the researcher, it is sometimes possible to build houses

Nanofoam is 99% air. On the other hand, nanofoam can also be eaten.

When the corona pandemic closed the technical physics laboratory of aalto university in march, began to occur at the olari brewery next door to the university.

Academy researcher Juha Koivisto moved research equipment and cameras to the brewery’s premises. A system was born in which the structure of the beer foam was changed with the help of music. One of the research group’s favorite, the metal band Mokoma, was chosen as the artist.

The sound waves of music guided the narrow bubbles of foam through the gate. Squeezing from a thin slit changed the structure of the foam. Its bubbles stretched into oblongs and turned in the same direction. The gate on the other side of the foam was already much more united and organized, so-called anisotropic foam.

Beer foam The video made was a popularization of science. However, there is real research behind the principle it presents.

Koiviston, professor Mikko Alavan and team leader Jari Rostin the group is focused on nanofoams.

Their bubbles form on a much smaller scale than nanometers, or millionths of a millimeter.

According to Koivisto, nanofoams are the material of the future that can save the world from over-consumption of natural resources.

“Nanofoam can be made into structures that are as durable and functional as traditional materials,” Koivisto says.

However, the difference is that the nanofoam is 99% air, i.e. full of voids.

Thus, a hundred car bodies could be made from the same amount of material that was previously made into one car body, Koivisto claims.

Researcher Juha Koivisto presents nanofoam.­

Koivisto believes that nanofoams are the next great revolution in materials technology.

The change can be compared to how solid metal bars in railings and support structures were replaced as manufacturing techniques evolved with pipes that are lighter than bars and require less material.

The comparison to the pipe is apt. Anisotropic foams made by Koivisto, in which tiny elongated bubbles are grouped in parallel, are stronger in one direction than in the other, like a hollow rod.

Here they differ from the random or isotropic foam, which is not equally strong in any direction.

The structure formed by parallel bubbles also means that the foam conducts heat much better in the longitudinal direction than transversely. It may allow the material to be used as an insulator or conductor.

About the foams specimens are presented in the laboratory. Most of them are based on various pulp fibers.

The Alava group is involved in the Finnceres project, which studies the utilization of pulp fibers, so pulp is a natural target. However, the foam has been made from the waste sludge and beetroot at the bottom of Lake Näsijärvi.

When tested by hand, the foams feel pretty sloppy. Although the buttocks compress less in the longitudinal direction than in the width direction, they easily bend to the side.

As such, they could be thought of as replacing mainly styrofoam or similar padding, but as support structures they are still difficult to conceive of. Koivisto’s visions of foam as a material for car bodies or load-bearing structural plates sound airy.

“It’s about layers,” Koivisto explains. While one thin structure may not feel rigid, the situation will change if ten or a hundred are pressed together. Then the structure lasts a lot in the longitudinal direction of the bubbles.

He also introduces a thin, fabric-like patch made of braided carbon nanofiber.

It is undeniably strong, as carbon nanofiber is difficult to break by tearing. If these layers were superimposed on a few dozen, strong structures would already begin to form, Koivisto explains.

A selection of Aalto University nanofoams. Most are pulp-based. The “zero-fiber” in the top row is made from the bottom sludge of Lake Näsijärvi. The raw material for edible foams in the lower right corner is beetroot.­

Anisotropic making foams, at least for now, isn’t quite easy or cheap. The nanopowders required for them are expensive to manufacture on a laboratory scale.

If the process were to be brought to an industrial scale, the situation would be different. Then the savings in raw materials would exceed the costs of technology, Koivisto believes.

Until now, however, the problem has been that stable, so-called dry anisotropic foams with parallel bubbles have been laborious to produce. Wet, free-moving foams must be forced into place by molds and then solidified even by freezing.

The Aalto group has developed a way to make wet foam cool to dry foam with a simple chemical gun.

“The method is a bit like how to make strong cardboard from pulp soup,” Alava describes.

Koivisto compares the method to a paper machine from which you can get an anisotropic foam board like a printer.

However, the duo will not provide further details. The method has not yet been published as its patenting is currently being considered.

After possible patenting, the method is published in a normally open publication, as in the case of basic research.

Although Koivisto’s speeches flicker with foam-made building materials and batteries, the largest piece made with technology so far has been an A5-sized record.

The method has not yet been tested with metals. Processing them into nanofoam would require temperatures that cannot be reached in current laboratories. However, Koivisto sees no reason why the method would not work with metals as well.

Even the most expensive cars already have structural foams because they can be used to create lightweight structures.

So far, however, these foams have been isotropic, i.e., much weaker than anisotropic foams.

“I think that already next year we could have some individual parts in trial use, such as the base plate, the front corner support beam or the bonnet. Of course, access to consumer use would take much longer when you have to pass all kinds of tests first and so on, ”says Koivisto.

Alava is more cautious and talks about two years.

You also need to look closely at what kind of use the foam would end up best for. According to Alava, building blocks or insulation would feel quite natural applications.

Another obvious use could be packaging.

“If even the current parcels could be made with a small portion of the pulp that now goes into them, the savings would be obvious. With car body parts and the like, the question is then which of them is ultimately cost effective to replace. It may be that big part, it may not be, ”Alava says.

“I’m already so old that I can remember many a revolutionary technology promised. But yes, foams will certainly find use. ”

Let’s get back brewery. Founder of Olari Brewery Ville Leinoa of particular interest are the edible applications of nanofoam.

The beetroot foam presented by Koivisto is edible. He praises it for receiving praise for its flavor. Beetroot foam was offered to trade fair visitors in the spring, but the pandemic interrupted demonstrations.

Leino is most interested in beer foam. Could something be made into a snack bar?

At least not right away, Koivisto says.

“Beer alcohol dissolved the bubble structure and made it unstable. Maybe you should try a non-alcoholic beer. ”