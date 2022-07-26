And urgent sources in Iraq confirmed that a number of cars of Turkish contractors and translators were damaged in the missile attack that targeted the consulate.

This attack on the Turkish consulate comes amid a state of tension between Ankara and Baghdad, due to an attack on Dohuk Governorate, northern Iraq, which killed 8 people, but Turkey denied responsibility for the bombing.

Earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein confirmed that his country is working to persuade the Security Council to issue a resolution to expel Turkish forces from the country.

For his part, the ministry’s spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, told the Iraqi News Agency that “the ministry decided to bring the Iraqi charge d’affaires in Ankara to Baghdad,” stressing that “the ministry renews the public’s briefing about the absence of any security and military agreement with Turkey.”

On Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry also announced that it had sent a complaint to the Security Council to hold an emergency session on the “Turkish attack” on Dohuk governorate.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry described the attack on Dohuk as a “terrorist”, adding that Ankara is ready for any necessary steps to reveal the truth behind the attack.