Salvador Alvarado.- A shocking carom-type crash that took place in GuamuchilSinaloa, tonight alerted the municipal aid bodies, however, fortunately this mishap only left material damage, since no more injured people were recorded.

It was on Francisco Labastida Ochoa Boulevard, at the entrance to the Gloria neighborhood near Inglaterra Avenue, where this shocking encounter occurred, at approximately 9:50 p.m. this Saturday.

Seven cars were affected in this shockof which some ended with strong and noticeable dentsso the balance of this accident is only considerable material damage.

Elements of Red Cross They arrived at the place in search of treating the affected people and ruling out any injury that put them at risk, likewise, elements of Municipal Transit They were in charge of carrying out the corresponding procedures.

Note: Sarahi Lopez