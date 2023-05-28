The words of the former Nerazzurri player about his being anti-Juventus in a story to BSMT on his tour of the Neapolitan city in the days of winning his third Scudetto

Guest of BSMT, on youtube, Marco Materazzi talked about his passion for the nerazzurri, but he also dwelled on his anti-juventinità. The former Inter defender said: “I was in Naples, I’m not rooting for them but I was pleased they won the Scudetto because it’s wonderful to see a city celebrate like this”.

«I went out, I was on the phone and a person says to me ‘but yes you?’. And I answer yes. The one reiterates “really?”, “Yes”, I said again. “And you come here without saying anything?”, He tells me. I’ve never seen this before, I was on the phone so I didn’t answer. And then he says to me: “O, but don’t talk, you’re really a Juventus player!”. That is, no, he offended me … like tell me son of a bitch but Juventus no ».