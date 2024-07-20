Matera, two firefighters killed while putting out a fire

Two firefighters died while they were busy with put out a fire in Basilicata. Their team was trying to put out a fire in the province of Matera, in the municipality of New SiriCozzuolo district. Mayor Antonello Mele explains that the two had intervened and “they wanted to save a family: their home was in danger from the fire. But they fell into a ravine and were engulfed in flames.”

The two firefighters who died in Nova Siri (Matera) were called Giuseppe Lasalata and Antonio Martino. Both were from Matera and were 45 years old.

Musumeci: “Emotion and anger”

The Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci expressed “emotion and anger for the sad and tragic death of the firefighters”, adding: “My deepest condolences go to the families of the two victims and to the entire corps they belong to”.

Piantedosi: “Courage and a spirit of service for our safety”

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of the two firefighters,” said Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who recalled “the courage and spirit of service that firefighters show in every emergency scenario to rescue and secure our communities, putting their safety at risk.”

In recent weeks, fires are developing in many areas of our country, also favored by high temperatures and drought.