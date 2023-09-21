Accident in Matera: 17-year-old who was driving without a license dies. The passenger, another young man, was slightly injured

A 17-year-old young man lost his life in a car accident in Pisticci (Matera) due to serious injuries. The boy, who had not yet reached the legal age to drive, was behind the wheel without having a driving licence. With him in the car there was another young man who suffered minor injuries.

The 17-year-old lost his life following the crash which occurred at 3am on the night between Wednesday and Thursday in via Pozzitello, Pisticci (Matera). The minor was driving without a license in a Fiat Panda (owned by a family member), which went off the road, in circumstances yet to be clarified, and hit a tree with fatal consequences.

The Tinchi fire brigade team intervened on site, while the police are continuing to investigate the dynamics, having ascertained that both boys appear to be residents of Tinchi (Matera). The injured boy, an 18 year old, was immediately pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the Policoro hospital.

Despite the entry into force of the new road code, which applies a very strict policy against those who violate the rules, road accidents caused by failure to comply with these rules are, unfortunately, still commonplace.

