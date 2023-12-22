Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 9:21

Mater Dei Hospital signed an investment agreement and other agreements in partnership with Atlântica Hospitais e Participações, a company of the Bradesco Seguros Group, for the creation of a joint venture with the objective of implementing a partnership for the development and operation of a highly complex general hospital in the city of São Paulo. Mater Dei, which will be responsible for operating the hospital, will have 49% of the company to be formed and Atlântica will have a 51% stake.

The new hospital will be in the Santana neighborhood, located in the north of São Paulo, and will have between 250 and 300 beds in an area of ​​45 thousand m².

It will be built on a property owned by a Bradesco Organization company, responsible for the project and leasing the building, in a contract in the format built to suit.

“It will be a market hospital with the presence of the Mater Dei brand and represents the company’s entry into the capital of São Paulo”, says the company. “Mater Dei, through all the expertise acquired in operating hospitals for over 40 years, will have the role of medical and administrative management of the new hospital, providing services from different medical specialties”, he adds.

The conclusion of the transaction is subject to compliance with the usual precedent conditions in operations of this nature, including the necessary regulatory approvals.