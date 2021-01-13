It will decide to adopt new restrictions at the local level to stop the advance in the number of infections Image of the last meeting of the Covid de Lorca monitoring committee, chaired by the mayor. / Jaime Insa / AGM

The mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, has urgently called for Thursday at 9 a.m. a meeting of the municipality’s Covid monitoring committee to “analyze the situation” given the increase in the number of positive cases in Lorca, which has been of 83 in the last 24 hours.

He stated that the commission will decide to adopt the “necessary measures”, within municipal powers, to stop the rising curve of infections, which has reached a cumulative incidence of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week.

The local committee is made up of the departments of Health, Safety, Emergencies and Social Services and held its last meeting on January 7.