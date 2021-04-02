Chus Mateo, assistant coach of Real Madrid and this Friday headline for the sanction of Pablo Laso, stressed that before the Greek Olympiacos he had been “a choral victory in which everyone had contributed things”.

“Super happy, it was an important game that we needed to win. We played a very choral game in which everyone contributed positive things to the team”said coach Chus Mateo.

“From the first moment we have put the defensive level very high. With Spanoulis and Printezis, Olympiacos always gives war, and they came from win four of their last five games “he added.

The coach highlighted the defense. “We have put all our defensive energy. We have dominated the game as shown by the 67 percent accuracy in shots of two, although we could have lost a few less balls “, he pointed.

Gabriel Deck was one of the great standouts. “Gaby’s has been a gladiator, he’s a phenomenon and he’s fought like the rest of the team. He’s a very important player for us, like an ‘Edy’ Tavares who has made a huge effort. We needed everyone and between Gaby and Edy have scored a lot, but without the rest it would not have been possible”, he stressed.

Laso soon called the team: “I have spoken with Pablo at the end the party and he congratulated us all “.

The entry into the team of captain Felipe Reyes was positive. “With regard to Felipe, the stripes are important and he has given us a lot from within the field and from the bench. We need Felipe near”affirmed Mateo.

“There is one game left to enter the Top-8, it will be very different from this one. We can win in Istanbul as we have done before. We don’t want to stay. outside”Chus Mateo finished.