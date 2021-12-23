Real Madrid beat CSKA Moscow (71-65) with only six troops of the first squad plus three homegrown players (Sediq Garuba, Urban Klavzar and Baba Miller). Chus Mateo, who has had to take over the team after Pablo Laso’s positive ten days ago, was very proud of his players. “We knew it was difficult to win this match because the week had been strange enough, but we made it. I am very proud of my players, it’s amazing how they fight to the end. I am also very happy for the fans, who supported us until the end. The youth players know that they have to be useful for the team and they gave the best of themselvesThey played with great hearts and showed intelligence on the court even though they are very young. We are working well at the quarry and this game is a joy for Real Madrid“.

“It would highlight the character and attitude of the team. You can talk about technique, rebounds and others, but it all comes down to the effort of the 9 plus the coaching staff to get one more victory to stay on top, “he added. Sergio Llull.

By last, Williams-Goss, along with Walter Tavares the two most prominent players against CSKA, acknowledged that “it was a challenge for the team”. “We just fought, we believed and the first quarter set the tone. I am happy for the youth and for the coach, who did an amazing job. We took a step forward for those who could not be with us tonight. “