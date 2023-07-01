Saturday, July 1, 2023, 2:33 p.m.



| Updated 3:00 p.m.

The mayor of Pliego, the popular Antonio Huescar, delegated to the first deputy mayor of the new municipal government, Mateo Santiago Turpín, the portfolios of Finance, Urban Planning, Industry, European Projects, Personnel, Quality and Modernization of Local Administration, Heritage, Culture and Education. With these delegations they make him take charge of the most forceful areas in the economy of the municipality.

The first pleguero mayor, made public the decree by which he distributes the municipal portfolios. Ana Sánchez Ortega, will lead the areas of Celebrations, Tourism, Commerce, Consumption and Popular Culture; Antonio Santiago Abellán, will be in charge of Works, Employment, Community Services, Public Roads, Markets, Parks and Gardens, Environment, and Holy Week; María José Parraga Campos, will lead the portfolio of Social Services, Women, the Elderly, Children, Equality and Health and, finally, Juan Antonio Gómez De la Cruz, will be in charge of Sports, Citizen Participation, Information Society, Leisure, Volunteering, Civil Protection, Police and Youth.