The young Argentine striker Mateo Reteguiwho recently made his Italian debut, is being sought by several European clubs in what appears to be a major South American transfer this summer. The 23-year-old was born and raised in Argentina., but he is also eligible to play for the Italy national team due to his grandfather. It was a surprise when he was called by the coach Roberto Mancini for the internationals, but quickly endeared himself by scoring twice in his first two games for the European champions.
“Melarana (president of Tigre) said that in July they will probably sell me. I like the idea a lot, it’s a dream for everyone who plays football, the best teams are in Europe. In Italy there are big clubs, I like them all”, said Retegui. There is nothing concrete and I don’t know what is happening, it is my father who is taking care of my future.”
Retegui is currently on loan at the Tiger Athletic Club from Boca Juniors, but in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, he revealed his desire to move to Europe this summer. Although there is nothing concrete, it is known that several Italian teams, including AC Milan, Inter, lazio and udineseThey are interested in signing him.
In the old continent, other teams like the Atletico Madrid, Seville, eintracht frankfurt and Union Berlin they are also considering signing the young striker. Even in England, teams like brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, leeds united and Leicester City have been informed of its availability. In summary, it seems that there are many teams interested in getting the services of this promising Argentine-Italian player.
