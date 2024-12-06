Isco is in the Betis squad to play against Barcelona. Their desire has been the driving force behind this advance date. The hope lay in a possible recovery before the end of 2025 after seven months of ordeal, but the good feelings have opened the door to his return now, against the leader. The footballer’s desire. His motivation to compete again. That kick from Saúl Coco took away the Euro Cup and many months when he had already recovered his best level, leading Betis and waiting to achieve objectives. Everything went out there and now it is turned on again. That Isco was pure magic and the footballer’s desire to return indicates that he can return at that height, with his wand intact. This is what the Betis want, as they rub their hands playing Pellegrini by setting up lineups with Lo Celso and Isco. The good ones always know how to play together. And these two are very good. Thus, the January signing is in December but we also have to be cautious. Isco returns to the squad but will enter little by little, since we already know Pellegrini’s behavior with those who are returning. It must be like this after so much time, as it happened with Fekir. There is no room for precipitation, so if he returns it is because the training sessions are being remarkable. Isco returns at a time when Fornals and Johnny Cardoso are almost expected. Three undisputed starters on the team. A lot of potential to turn around this crisis of play and results. Isco was the best last season, undoubtedly, and any team would blame his loss. It’s back and the illusion in green and white, too.

