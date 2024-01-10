Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton and Deyvis Orosco decided to take the next step in their relationship and got married civilly in an intimate ceremony held at the end of December 2023. Regarding this marriage, the comedian Mateo Garrido Lecca, ex-partner of Jessica Newton's daughter, spoke out. Next, in this note, find out what the well-known announcer said and what his love story with the businesswoman.

What was the romance between Mateo Garrido Lecca and Cassandra Sánchez like?

In March 2022, Mateo Garrido Lecca He revealed during an interview that he had a romantic relationship with Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid. “Yes, I was with her. She was 21 years old,” said the comedian, who met Jessica Newton's daughter at the Lima University.

In that interview, Garrido Lecca also confessed a intimate detail about his romance with the businesswoman: “It was very late (my first time), with my first lover, we have already said the name.” This comment upset Cassandra's mother, Jessica Newtonwho made a request.

“His mother was a schoolmate of mine and sometimes people do that to attract attention. “I hope that she apologizes for the case and I await them publicly,” held.

Jessica Newton demanded an apology from Mateo Garrido Lecca after speaking about Cassandra Sánchez. Photo: LR composition

What did Mateo Garrido Lecca say about the wedding of Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco?

Comedian Mateo Garrido Lecca He was encouraged to speak out about the recent marriage between Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco. In this regard, the announcer also noted:

“I congratulate you, I wish you all the best, I am also going to get married in four months, I am going through a beautiful period of preparation for marriage. I imagine that for her these last few months it was like that, full of enthusiasm and affection… I send a huge kiss to her, to Jessica, to Deyvis… From the photo I have seen, it seems that they had an incredible time,” he said. for the media La Noticia.