The sole administrator of RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, acknowledged this Friday that the selection of the talk shows for the TVE special program for the Catalan elections on February 14 “was not entirely adequate”, although she defended that the coverage was ” innovative in other ways. ‘ This is how the head of the public corporation spoke in his last appearance in the Senate, with a farewell tone, in which he answered the representative of Vox, Manuel Mariscal, after his protests.

The politician showed his discomfort that TVE chose controversial profiles such as Xavier Sardà or Pilar Rahola, and also the pro-independence philosopher Bernat Dedéu, who referred to the Vox candidate, Ignacio Garriga, as “an extreme right-wing black.” Mateo justified that the selection corresponds to the “plural representation of the different political sensibilities” of Catalonia. “We would have liked the program to come out much better and with a larger audience (only 7.5%). I am very sorry that it was not like that, “he apologized.

The appearance in the Senate of the veteran journalist sounded like farewell after the agreement between the Government, PP and PNV for the renewal of the RTVE board of directors. On her balance sheet, she said she was proud of “having recovered the prestige” of public radio and television. “Today’s news, with more or less audience, have something essential when it comes to making news: they have independence,” he said.

Mateo also celebrated that during his tenure the ‘prime time’ schedule was brought forward, the commitment to women’s sports was reinforced or the facilities were “modernized” to make a “21st century” media. However, he also took the opportunity to say goodbye to the political representatives. “For me it has been a pride, the only ordeal I have had is the one that you have subjected me to during all these years,” he settled, referring to the harsh criticism of the PP.

“Deep disappointment”



On the other hand, the TVE News Council, the internal body made up of workers that watches over the independence of state television, reported its “profound disappointment” after the political agreement for the renewal of the directors. “The political parties have opted, once again, for a method of appointment based on the political quota and not on the merit, capacity, trajectory and project of each one of them,” he criticized.

The council recalled that the committee of experts that advised on RTVE’s public tender made a first selection with the twenty best candidates. And yet of all of them, only four of the ten advisers – including the new president – made the final cut.