The Colombian striker Mateo Cassierra stay inspired with Zenit of Saint Petersburg. He scored a spectacular goal in his team’s defeat against the Lokomotiv Moscow.

You may be interested in: Luis Díaz, vital in Liverpool’s exciting comeback: they beat Fulham in the league; video

The 26-year-old striker was a starter in the team that was the visitor on matchday 17 of the Russian league, but could not avoid the defeat of Zenit, which suffered under the intense snow: they fell 3-1 as a visitor.

Around the 41st minute of the first half, he entered the center of the area, distanced himself from the defender, connected with a cross from the right and with a spectacular header made it 1-1 at that time.

Goal number 13 for Mateo Cassierra who continues to expand his lead in the Russian Premier League scoring table and remains the leader in the scoring rankings.

With the defeat against Locomotive, Zenit lost the lead in the Russian league with Krasnodar and is second in the table with 33 points. Two points behind the Colombian team Jhon Córdoba.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO