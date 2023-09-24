The Colombian National Team is finally recovering its forwards at a good time. Another thing is that, at the time of the South American qualifiers, it is not decided to use those players who are on a roll; as is the case of Mateo Cassierra, who is shining in Russia.

It may be of interest to you: Brazil gets up early for the qualifying round: there are already call-ups for the October date

The Zenit Saint Petersburg striker reported again on the networks, this time in his team’s 1-2 defeat against Lokomotiv, a bittersweet celebration, but he celebrated at last and extended his scoring streak in the Premier League.

Also: César Farías, the coach who put Águilas flying: ‘We can compete to go to the final’

Cassierra and Wílmar Barrios were starters for the Russian club and the attacker reported on the scoreboard at 22 minutes. Taking advantage of his strength in the air, Mateo connected with a cross from Karavaev’s right and sent the ball to the back of the net to make it 1-0.

🇷🇺 | First division Mateo Cassierra does not lose the habit and scored in Zenit’s defeat against Lokomotiv Moscow by 2 to 1 ⚽ The Russian League has been played for 9 dates and the former Racing striker scored 8 goals so far 🔥pic.twitter.com/TCwFQFVBba — Ex Racing Passes (@PasesExRacing) September 24, 2023

Unfortunately for his team, the visitor reacted and at 59, Maksim Glushenkov scored a great goal to make it 1-1, while at 90+1, after a mistake by Barrios at the start, Nair Tiknizyan scored 1-2, which It was maintained although the one scored at 90+5 was expelled.

Cassierra’s numbers

With the defeat, Zenit is third in the Russian league, while Lokomotiv is sixth. Likewise, Casierra’s scoring pace is amazing: He reached his eighth goal in nine games played, a scoring streak to ask for guidance in the Colombian National Team and send a clear message to coach Néstor Lorenzo ahead of the October matches against Uruguay and Ecuador.

We tell you: Luis Díaz and Liverpool, celebrating: victory, undefeated and escorts of Manchester City

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO